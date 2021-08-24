Suspicious fire in French River area being investigated

Forensic investigators along with the Ontario Fire Marshal are examining the scene of a suspicious fire in the French River area, police say.

Emergency crews were called to an active fire at Lahaie Lumber's lumber yard on Highway 64 in Alban, south of Sudbury, shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday.

"The fire is deemed suspicious in nature," Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release on Monday morning. "The estimated damaged lumber is valued at over $10,000."

Police are asking anyone with information about the fire to come forward.

No one was injured in the blaze.