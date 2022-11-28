Suspicious fire in London over the weekend

Damage is estimated at $100,000 after a suspicious residential fire in London over the weekend.

Around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, emergency crews were sent to the 500-block of Dundas Street.

No injuries were reported and the fire has been deemed suspicious.

The investigation has been assigned to the London Police Service Street Crime Unit with the assistance of London fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.