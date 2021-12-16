iHeartRadio

Suspicious fire in Trenton, N.S. under investigation

New Glasgow Regional Police is investigating a suspicious fire in Trenton, N.S.

At 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Trenton Fire Department and New Glasgow Regional Police responded to a call about a structure fire on Main Street.

The building houses a business and residence and, back in September, had a fire on its south side.

Police say no one was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

