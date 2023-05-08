Suspicious fire in Waterloo under investigation

Police and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshall are investigating a fire that caused extensive damage to a building in Waterloo.

Waterloo regional police say investigators are treating the fire as suspicious.

Emergency services were called to the area of University Avenue and Marsland Drive around 8:20 a.m. Monday.

Police say the building where the flames broke out is home to several businesses, but all were closed at the time.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames, but the fire caused extensive damage to the interior of the building, according to police.

No injuries have been reported.

Damage is estimated at $500,000.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.