Suspicious fire near Erin causes over $1 million in damage: OPP

The Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fire deemed suspicious that they say caused over $1 million in damage near Erin.

According to OPP, on Sept. 15 at around 2 a.m., OPP were advised by the Erin Fire Department of a structure fire on Sideroad 10, south of Erin.

Police said a vehicle and an unoccupied home on the property were destroyed by the fire. Police estimate damage to be around $1.2 million.

The Ontario Fire Marshal and OPP are continuing to investigate.

The cause and origin of the fire has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.