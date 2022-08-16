Suspicious fire under investigation in Pine Creek First Nation
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Supervising News Producer - Digital
Charles Lefebvre
RCMP say a fire in Pine Creek First Nation that destroyed a wellness centre on Monday is considered suspicious.
Winnipegosis RCMP was called to the BlueSky family wellness centre on McKay’s Point Road at 12:35 a.m. When they arrived, the fire department was on scene and the building was engulfed in flames.
No injuries were reported.
The fire is being investigated by RCMP and the Office of the Fire Commissioner. Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-656-7003, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
