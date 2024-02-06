Suspicious fires at church, school lead to charges in B.C. Interior

A Penticton man has been charged in connection to suspicious fires at a church and a high school in Summerland over the weekend.

Summerland RCMP arrested 49-year-old Gerrid Perret, who has now been charged with breaking and entering, mischief and failing to comply with a probation order, the detachment said in a news release Tuesday.

Perret's charges stem from incidents at St. Stephen's Church on Saturday and Summerland Secondary School on Sunday, according to police.

The first incident involved "a break-in and a subsequent fire" in the church's basement, police said.

"This incident was followed by another suspicious fire on Feb. 4, in an exterior stairwell at Summerland Secondary School, which was quickly reported by a vigilant community member," the news release reads.

Police said community members also helped investigators identify and arrest Perret by providing video surveillance and photographs.

Online court records associated with the police file number indicate that Perret was scheduled to appear in court in Kelowna on Tuesday morning for a bail hearing.