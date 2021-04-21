Suspicious fires at popular hiking trail in Orillia under investigation

Provincial police in Orillia say more arsons have sparked in the Scout Valley area in recent days following an unresolved investigation into a series of small fires at the popular hiking destination.

Back in February, police were called to the area for a tree that was smoking but not fully engulfed. The Orillia Fire Department attempted to extinguished the smoke but was unsuccessful and was forced to cut the tree down to avoid any flames from spreading.

The fire department reported more than a dozen other small fires that officials believe were deliberately set.

The Orillia OPP encourages anyone with information or who knows the person(s) responsible to contact it at 1-888-310-1122. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers. Being anonymous, tipsters never have to testify and could be subject to a cash reward of up to $2,000.