Suspicious fires in Fort Saskatchewan may be linked: RCMP

Mounties northeast of Edmonton are looking for help to solve several fires that destroyed two businesses, an outhouse and damaged a structure at the city's historic site.

On Aug. 14, emergency crews responded to a commercial building near 99 Avenue and 104 Street and found it "engulfed with flames." That fire was still being investigated as arson Friday.

On Aug. 23, an outhouse at RCMP Park burned to the ground.

On Sept. 6, a garbage can at a strip mall on 97 Avenue and 90 Street was lit on fire and later that day RCMP and firefighters were called to structure fire at the Historic Site on 100 Avenue and 100 Street. A washroom building there was damaged but is still standing.

"Fort Saskatchewan RCMP General Investigative Service continues to investigate all incidents. It is unknown at this time if the series of fires are related," Const. Lauren Mowbray wrote in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-992-6100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).