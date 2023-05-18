Suspicious fires overnight in Peace River under investigation: RCMP
Police are investigating a string of suspicious fires in Peace River on Thursday.
Shortly before 2:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to a grass fire near Highway 2 and 100 Avenue.
A second grass fire was also reported shortly before 3 a.m. near Peace River High School.
Around 8 a.m. they responded to a fire at a porta-potty on 93 Street.
All the fires were extinguished and no injuries have been reported, but RCMP say incidents of this nature put a strain on first responders, and threaten the community.
"All three of these incidents are actively being investigated, and we want to assure the community that charges will be sought against offending individuals where applicable," police wrote in a news release on Thursday. "Peace River RCMP continue to emphasise the importance of fire safety and following the fire bans during these times."
Anyone with information about the fires is asked to call Peace River RCMP at 780-624-6677 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Peace River is about 490 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.
-
Loaded gun seized in arrest outside Walker Road businessA 37-year-old man is facing multiple weapons charges after Windsor police say he was arrested leaving a Walker Road business.
-
Downtown Barrie's public art exhibition returns for 3rd yearA public art exhibition returns on display in downtown Barrie for its third year.
-
Report of impaired driving leads to assault, weapons chargesA complaint about a potentially impaired driver with a gun in the town of Matachewan, southeast of Timmins, led to the discovery of several weapons, Ontario Provincial Police said Friday.
-
New air tankers from Quebec en route to Sask. to battle wildfiresNew air tankers will join the fleet in Saskatchewan to help fight the wildfires burning throughout the province's north.
-
Parents, guardians called in to help children as Halifax CUPE strike continuesAs Halifax-area striking school support workers spend an eighth day on the picket lines, some parents are being called into the classroom to help their children with special needs.
-
Here’s what is open and closed this Victoria Day holiday in London, Ont.The first long weekend of the summer is officially here and Londoners are eager to get out and enjoy the sunshine. So whether you’re wondering what’s open on the holiday itself or you’re looking for family friendly activities to do over the weekend, here’s a list of what’s open and closed in the Forest City this Victoria Day holiday.
-
Fraudsters clone Chapman's Ice Cream Facebook page in attempt to scam publicOfficials with Chapman's Ice Cream are warning about a scam after the Markdale company's Facebook page was cloned by fraudsters trying to gain personal information with the temptation of a contest.
-
Smoky skies cause Stampeders to postpone Fanfest but not gameThe smoky skies have resulted in the Calgary Stampeders pressing pause on Fanfest.
-
Northern medical school suffers cyberattack, systems offlineNOSM University, which has campuses in Greater Sudbury and Thunder Bay, learned it was the victim of a cyberattack on Wednesday of this week.