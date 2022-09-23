Suspicious house fire in northern Alberta under investigation

Police are investigating a suspicious house fire in northern Alberta.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Dena Tha’ First Nation around 5:35 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers could see a large amount of smoke as they approached the scene.

Dena Tha’ Fire Services worked in conjunction with High Level Fire Services to put out the blaze.

The house suffered significant damage as a result of the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

Mounties believe the fire is suspicious, but the cause is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chateh RCMP at 780-321-3753 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Dena Tha’ First Nation is about 845 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.