'Suspicious' house fire in Windsor
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Producer
Kristylee Varley
Windsor police say a fire at a home in the city is being considered suspicious.
Damage is estimated at $200,000 after Windsor fire crews were called out just after midnight for a blaze in the 300 block of Grove Avenue.
About an hour later, a post on social media from Windsor fire indicated the residential fire was under control and crews were conducting ventilation and overhaul.
The cause of the fire is listed as “undetermined” and no injuries were reported..
-
