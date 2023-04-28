Suspicious house fire under investigation in Alliston

Provincial police are investigating a suspicious fire in New Tecumseth.

According to Nottawasaga OPP, officers responded to a call about a house fire on Boyne Street in Alliston Friday morning.

Officials say two people safely evacuated.

The investigation is in the early stages, and few details are available at this time.

Police closed a section of the road for the investigation and ask anyone with information to come forward.

They say no injuries were reported.