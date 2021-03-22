Provincial police in Huntsville are looking for a man they say stood outside a home on Princess Street and took video through the living room window on his cell phone.

Police say the incident happened on Saturday around 11 a.m. They say a woman saw the man recording through the window while her children were inside.

Police say the man drove away toward Brunel Road in a black Fiat 500 or a similar vehicle.

While officers are investigating, they say no crime was committed.

The man is described as 30 to 40 years old with a sparse red beard. He was wearing a colourful bandana and chromatic sport-style glasses.

Police ask anyone with information, dash cam or home security video, to contact the Huntsville OPP at (705) 789-5551.