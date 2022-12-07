'Suspicious' man arrested in backyard: CKPS

Chatham-Kent police have arrested two men after reports of suspicious people in separate cases.

At 10:21 p.m. Tuesday night, an officer on general patrol, saw a “suspicious” person around the Entegrus building on Queen Street in Chatham.

A 30-year-old Chatham man, known to police, was located and arrested for breaching his curfew and resist arrest.

He was transported to Chatham-Kent Police Service headquarters and lodged for a bail hearing.

In another case, officers were called to an address on Maple Street Wednesday morning relating to a “suspicious” person being in the backyard of caller.

A 44-year-old Chatham man was located and arrested for trespass by night and an outstanding endorsed warrant.

He was later released from custody with a future court date of Jan. 5, 2023 to answer to the charges.