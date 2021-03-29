'Suspicious man' charged with trespassing after taking clothes off and using backyard hot tub

Chatham-Kent police have charged a 35-year-old London man with trespassing after police say he used a hot tub in someone’s backyard and stole a blanket from a nearby home.

Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, police responded to the report of a suspicious man in the area of McDowell Line.

Through investigation, police say they learned that the man went to a property on McDowell Line, removed his clothing and used the hot tub in the backyard. The man then allegedly entered a nearby home and stole a blanket.

With the assistance of K9 Helix, police say the man was found near a drainage ditch hiding under a tree.

The 35-year-olf London man was arrested and charged with trespassing at night, break and enter and failing to comply with his release conditions. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing and remanded with a future court date of April 8, 2021.