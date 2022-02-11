Suspicious man in Kitchener approaches young girl: police
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Nicole Lampa
A young girl was allegedly approached by a stranger Thursday morning in the area of Belmont Avenue West and Gage Avenue in Kitchener.
According to a release by the Waterloo Regional Police Service, the incident happened at approximately 8:30 a.m.
Police said the girl was approached by the man who was driving a vehicle and that "there was a brief interaction between the male driver and the youth."
Officials said there were no injuries reported.
The man is described as white, in his mid-30s, with brown hair.
Police said the vehicle is described as a grey or black four-door vehicle with dark tinted windows.
Officials are asking any witnesses to contact police.
