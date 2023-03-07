'Suspicious' man who offered chocolates to boy was actually participating in Random Acts of Kindness Day: Ont. police

Police in Hanover, Ont. have ended their investigation into a man who tried to give a young person a box of chocolates after determining he was participating in Random Acts of Kindness Day.

In a media release issued on Friday, Hanover police said they were investigating a “suspicious older male” who reportedly pulled over and approached a youth walking home from school on Wednesday.

At the time, police said the man offered the boy a box of ‘Pot of Gold’ chocolates. When the student declined, the man insisted, saying the boy could give them to his mom.

In a new release issued Tuesday, police said they’d found the man and determined his intentions “were genuine and pure.”

“The male was motivated by Random Acts of Kindness Day and handed out chocolates to people of varying ages for those reasons,” Hanover police said.

Police continue to investigate a separate incident in Hanover on Thursday, where an older man was seen taking photos of children playing in the backyard of a home. Police said the man in that case had grey hair and grey facial hair. He was driving a black Volkswagen SUV, believed to be a Tiguan.