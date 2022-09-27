Suspicious package a 'hoax device,' no risk to public safety: Regina police

Regina police have determined that a suspicious package found on the 3100 block of Victoria Avenue is a hoax device.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) said there is no risk to the public.

Police were called to the area around 10:43 a.m. after a report of a suspicious package, according to a news release. Patrol officers and members of the Explosives Disposal Unit were dispatched to the scene.

RPS said the package had a concerning appearance and it was not clear how it had gotten there.

Following investigation, police deemed the package a hoax device. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

ADVISORY: Patrol officers and members of our Explosives Disposal Unit are on scene in the 3100 Block of Victoria Ave., investigating a report of a suspicious package. Please avoid the area at this time. Thank you for your cooperation. pic.twitter.com/dxGswz0lHI