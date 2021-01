A "suspicious package" was left in the Southgate transit station "on purpose to alarm the public," police said Wednesday.

CTV News Edmonton was on scene for a small explosion initiated by the police in the early afternoon.

The package had not been dangerous, spokesperson Patrycja Mokrzan told CTV News Edmonton.

The terminal was reopened around noon, after it had been closed for three hours for police to investigate.

Officers were still on scene at 1 p.m.