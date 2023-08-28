Suspicious package at Union Station deemed safe, roads to reopen shortly: police
Toronto police say they examined a suspicious package at Union Station on Monday afternoon and deemed it safe, ending a hourslong shut down at the busy transit hub.
In a post to X (formerly known as Twitter) shortly after 3 p.m., police said they were called to the station at around 2:40 p.m. for reports of a suspicious package.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
A portion of the station was shut down and one person was taken into custody as a result of the investigation, according to police.
It’s unclear whether or not the individual remains in custody.
Police said officers also assisted VIA Rail staff in safely escorting passengers off a train that was at the station, as the Great Hall was closed to pedestrian traffic. VIA Rail says that regular train service is resuming, but is warning passengers of significant delays in the coming hours.
All areas of the station as well as roads in the area that were closed due to the investigation are set to reopen shortly, police say.
-
Shark sighting at Rainbow Haven Beach not deterring all beachgoersA shark sighting at Rainbow Haven Beach on the weekend was not a worry for many beachgoers on Monday.
-
'Their heads are in the proverbial sand:' RCMP leader urged force to formally apologize after MCC reportThere a renewed calls for the RCMP to formally apologize for its actions - and inactions - during Nova Scotia's mass shooting, and a newly released internal memo says top officials wanted it to happen shortly after the Mass Casualty Commission released its final report back in the spring.
-
Elections NWT says legislature has delayed election over wildfiresThe body that runs elections in the Northwest Territories says an election scheduled for October has been delayed for six weeks because of wildfires.
-
Distracted driving ticket ignites conversation about what drivers can and can't do behind the wheelA distracted driving ticket issued by the Regina Police Service (RPS) over the weekend created quite the buzz about what motorists are allowed to do while driving.
-
SC Johnson may leave Brantford over zoning disputeAfter more than a century, SC Johnson’s main manufacturing plant might leave the City of Brantford.
-
Junior hockey on display at Cottage Cup in CollingwoodWhile many are still trying to soak up time on the dock, eight junior hockey teams from Timmins to Buffalo are hitting the ice in Collingwood for the Cottage Cup.
-
Olympian and Calgary Marathon founder Douglas Kyle remembered following crashDouglas Kyle, a two-time Olympian and founder of the Calgary Marathon and Calgary Track and Field club, has died at age 91.
-
Sloka addresses all 50 sexual assault allegations ahead of cross examinationBefore the Crown is expected to begin cross-examining Jeffrey Sloka, he individually addressed each of the 50 sexual assault allegations he’s facing.
-
Ground broken for Kitchener transitional housing units on Victoria StreetGround has been broken at 97 Victoria Street in Kitchener for the development of 44 new transitional housing units with expanded community supports.