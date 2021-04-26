Suspicious package call on Victoria Ave. ends without incident

A suspicious package call in the 900 block of Victoria Avenue has ended without incident, after police destroyed the object in question.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) said the package was destroyed around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

There is no threat to public safety and the area has been reopened to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

"The Regina Police Service acknowledges that this incident may have caused some anxiety and inconvenience for those in the area; we thank the public for their patience and cooperation," RPS said in a release.

Police said investigation into the package is continuing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).