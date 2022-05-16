Suspicious package cleared following investigation in east Windsor
Windsor police have cleared the scene following an investigation into a suspicious package that has since been deemed safe.
Windsor police were called to the 800 block of Janisse Drive at 10:52 a.m. on Monday for the report.
Police say a piece of mail was found inside a mailbox and was reported to be suspicious.
Janisse Dr. was closed from Ontario Street to Wyandotte Street and the public was asked avoid area.
The WPS Explosive Disposal Unit was on scene. Other emergency services personnel staged in the area as a precaution.
Police concluded the investigation and have determined there were no suspicious items inside the package.
