Suspicious package containing pipe bomb found in Kamloops neighbourhood: RCMP

Investigators are trying to determine how a suspicious package containing a pipe bomb ended up in a residential neighbourhood in Kamloops.

Local Mounties were dispatched to the 900 block of Greystone Crescent on Monday around 7:35 p.m., following a report of a suspicious package located there.

“They located what appeared to be a homemade explosive,” Kamloops RCMP said in a statement Tuesday. “The road was blocked and a safety parameter was established, but residents were not required to evacuate.”

The RCMP Explosive Device Unit confirmed the explosive was a pipe bomb after attending the scene on Tuesday morning, according to spokesperson Corp. Crystal Evelyn.

“They were able to safely remove the device and the area has since reopened to the public,” Evelyn wrote in the release.

Anyone with information related to the package, or video from security and dash cameras, is asked to call police at 250-828-3000 “as soon as possible.” The reference file is 2023-23584.

“Perhaps someone was walking by and looked like they dropped a bag or another item; maybe a vehicle was parked in the area that could be related—any information available that hasn’t already been provided could be helpful in furthering the investigation,” said Evelyn.