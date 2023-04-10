Suspicious package detonated outside Guelph police headquarters

The Guelph Police Service detonated a suspicious package Monday morning that was left outside its headquarters on Wyndham Street.

Police said an officer found the package around 8 a.m.

A media release stated an initial examination was unable to determine its contents so the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Explosives Disposal Unit was called in to assist.

Police would not say what the package looked like, but indicated it was clearly meant to be found by police.

On Monday morning, the Waterloo Regional Police Service explosive disposal unit was on the scene to assist.

A remote controlled robot was sent in to examine the package, and around 11:30 a.m. what sounded like a small controlled explosion could be heard.

Police determined that the package did not contain any explosive material.

They added that a canine unit with the Waterloo Regional Police Service, which has been trained to detect explosives, was also called in to search the area around police headquarters.

Guelph police do not have a similar unit to handle these situations.

Police closed Wyndham Street between Fountain Street and Farquhar Street for several hours.

The road reopened just after 12:30 p.m.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

Thank you to members of the Waterloo Regional Police Explosives Disposal Unit and Canine Unit for their assistance dealing with a suspicious package outside our police station this morning. #Guelph -st https://t.co/vyfNyjNZjL l pic.twitter.com/mS7tZJBuC9