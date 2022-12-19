Suspicious package in Collingwood deemed safe, OPP says

Provincial police are investigating reports of a suspicious package in Collingwood.

OPP closed Hurontario Street between Second and Third streets shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday after a package was discovered near the CIBC Bank.

"The explosives disposal unit is on site," said OPP Const. Martin Hachey, adding, "They will take it and render it safe."

By early afternoon, police said the unit found the package was not an explosive and deemed it safe.

Police reopened the area to traffic around 2 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to contact the Collingwood OPP or Crime Stoppers.