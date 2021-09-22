Suspicious package in the Sault turns out to be road flares, police confirm

A suspicious package that led to the evacuation of an area on Pine Street in the Sault contained road flares, police said Wednesday.

Police responded around 1 p.m. to a call of a suspicious package in a vehicle in the 700 block of Pine Street.

Police dispatched the explosive disposal unit, patrol services, investigation services and the emergency services unit and evacuated the area near the vehicle.

"Upon further examination, officers discovered items inside the package are road flares and there is no threat to public safety," police said.

"The situation is now resolved and traffic in the area is now moving normally in all directions."

Original story:

There is currently a heavy police presence in the 700 block of Pine Street, the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said Wednesday.

"Officers located a suspicious package in the area," police said.

"At this time, we urge people in the community to avoid the area. We will release more information as it becomes available."

Police are evacuating people who are in close proximity to where the package was found. Others who live in the area are being directed to shelter in place and avoid windows, doors and balconies.

This story will be updated as more information comes available.