The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team was dispatched to Victoria West Park on Tuesday afternoon to investigate reports of a suspicious package.

Police used a robot to probe some items left near the dog park in the 100-block of Bay Street around 1 p.m.. The robot could be seen investigating a collection of canisters that were behind police tape.

According to VicPD, a note was left among the canisters that was reportedly left by a "disgruntled" camper who had been forced to move. The note was directed to Victoria bylaw staff, according to police.

Police say the package contained propane canisters, some trash, and a bottle that contained bodily fluids.

Investigators concluded that the package was inert and officers disposed of all related items.

The scene was cleared just before 4 p.m. The investigation remains ongoing.