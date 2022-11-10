iHeartRadio

Suspicious package investigation closes Sarnia street


Confederation Street in Sarnia, Ont. is closed between Trudeau Drive and Murphy Road. Nov. 10, 2022. (Source: Google)

A suspicious package investigation has closed a portion of Confederation Street in Sarnia, Ont.

According to police, Confederation Street is closed between Trudeau Drive and Murphy Road.

Around 6:40 a.m., police say an employee at an address on Confederation Street showed up for work to find the package and immediately called police.

The public is being asked to avoid the area. 

12