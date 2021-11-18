Suspicious package investigation on 17th Ave. S.W. ended as police declare it 'safe'

A one-block stretch of 17th Avenue S.W. and two blocks of Eighth Street S.W. that was closed to the public while police investigated reports of a suspicious package is being reopened after police determined there was no threat.

The initial call was placed shortly before 10 a.m. when a Canada Post mailman spotted something in a mailbox and called police.

Bomb technicians and canine were called to the scene.

Businesses in a two block radius were blocked off on 17 Ave S.W. between Seventh Street and Eighth Street and Eighth St S.W. between 16th Ave. and 18th Ave.

Police said some businesses, like Shoppers Drug Mart and a BMO, were evacuated but other businesses were allowed to let people in through back entrances.

Just after 2 p.m., police cleared the scene and declared the package to be safe.

Roadways in this area have been re-opened. Investigators are able to confirm that the package has been deemed safe and there is no threat to the public. #yyc #yyctraffic https://t.co/6tsDbWhhNb