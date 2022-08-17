Police investigate suspicious package found at Simcoe County hospital

Provincial police officers are investigating after a suspicious package was located at a Penetanguishene hospital.

Police were called to the Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care Wednesday afternoon to inspect a questionable package found by a staff member at the Church Street facility.

In an email to CTV News, a Waypoint spokesperson stated the investigation was at an "out-building, which has been safely evacuated."

"The package is not in the vicinity of the hospital's patient care and other hospital buildings," it continued.

Waypoint initiated a Code Black and Code Grey, meaning all staff and patients were sheltered within their programs and offices, and no one was able to exit the hospital until the situation resolved.

Police say the explosives disposal unit "attended and disposed of the suspicious package and cleared the area, which was deemed safe at approximately 4:30 p.m."

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information about the situation to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.