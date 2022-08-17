Police investigate suspicious package found at Simcoe County hospital
Provincial police officers are investigating after a suspicious package was located at a Penetanguishene hospital.
Police were called to the Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care Wednesday afternoon to inspect a questionable package found by a staff member at the Church Street facility.
In an email to CTV News, a Waypoint spokesperson stated the investigation was at an "out-building, which has been safely evacuated."
"The package is not in the vicinity of the hospital's patient care and other hospital buildings," it continued.
Waypoint initiated a Code Black and Code Grey, meaning all staff and patients were sheltered within their programs and offices, and no one was able to exit the hospital until the situation resolved.
Police say the explosives disposal unit "attended and disposed of the suspicious package and cleared the area, which was deemed safe at approximately 4:30 p.m."
The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information about the situation to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
-
N.B. RCMP continue to search for elderly man missing for a yearNew Brunswick RCMP says they are still searching for an elderly man who went missing a year ago.
-
Woodstock man charged after witnesses report explosionsJust after 5 a.m. on Wednesday, and again around 10:30 p.m., police responded to a parking lot at the intersection of Wilson Street and Peel Street to investigate a weapons-related call.
-
28 bricks of cocaine seized at Ambassador BridgeBorder officers arrested two people after discovering a duffle bag with 28 bricks of suspected cocaine in a commercial truck at the Ambassador Bridge border crossing between Windsor and Detroit.
-
'We feel settled': Pukatawagan residents to return home thanks to temporary generatorsA community in northern Manitoba evacuated over a month ago due to the threat of wildfire can return home thanks to the installation of a pair of temporary generators.
-
Motorcyclist airlifted from scene of Highway 16 crashA motorcyclist was flown by STARS to a hospital in Edmonton Wednesday night after a crash with a motorhome on Highway 16 east of Edmonton.
-
Ontario police warn fraudsters are posing as fire personnel, selling fake 'safety kits'An Ontario police force is warning of a new scam in which fraudsters are allegedly posing as fire officials and attempting to sell fake “safety kits.”
-
-
Halifax police charge man with impaired driving, drug and weapons offencesA 31-year-old man is facing impaired driving, drug and weapons-related charges after a single-vehicle crash in Halifax Wednesday night.
-
Keremeos Creek wildfire: B.C. officials lift all evacuation orders, some remain on alertLocal authorities in British Columbia's Okanagan region say all evacuation orders around the so-called Keremeos Creek wildfire near Penticton have been rescinded.