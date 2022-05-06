Suspicious package left outside, object thrown through window at Wellington North home: OPP

Wellington County OPP are investigating a suspicious package being left outside and an object being thrown through a window of a residence.

Officers were called to the home on Concession Road 9 in Wellington North around 11 p.m. Thursday for a mischief complaint.

The explosive disposal unit was called in and determined the package was inert and not a risk, according to officials.

Police say they're still investigating the source and motive for the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP.