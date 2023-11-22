Suspicious package located in east London not a threat to public safety: London police

Residents are being allowed to return home Wednesday night after what was believed to be a suspicious package was discovered in east London late Wednesday afternoon.

According to the London Police Service, a suspicious package was located in the area of Oakland Avenue and Grammercy Park Place at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Neighbouring residences were evacuated, while others in the area were asked to shelter in place.

In an update from London police early Wednesday evening, investigators "determined that the suspicious package no longer poses a risk to the public."

Grammercy Park Place was closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic while police investigated, but the street has since been reopened and residents have been told it is safe to return to their homes.

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) attended to assist with the investigation.

The investigation into the contents and origin of the package continues.