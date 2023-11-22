Suspicious package located in east London not a threat to public safety: London police
Residents are being allowed to return home Wednesday night after what was believed to be a suspicious package was discovered in east London late Wednesday afternoon.
According to the London Police Service, a suspicious package was located in the area of Oakland Avenue and Grammercy Park Place at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
Neighbouring residences were evacuated, while others in the area were asked to shelter in place.
In an update from London police early Wednesday evening, investigators "determined that the suspicious package no longer poses a risk to the public."
Grammercy Park Place was closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic while police investigated, but the street has since been reopened and residents have been told it is safe to return to their homes.
Members of the Ontario Provincial Police Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) attended to assist with the investigation.
The investigation into the contents and origin of the package continues.
-
Seasonal conditions resume Thursday, with another bump in temps for the weekendAs expected, southern Alberta experienced a cool down Wednesday and portions of the province saw snow.
-
Police continue to investigate Halifax shooting death 5 years laterThe shooting murder of a Halifax man remains unsolved after five years, although police say they are still investigating the incident.
-
OPP releases images of vehicle believed to be involved in Caledon homicideProvincial police released images of a vehicle believed to have been involved in a homicide in Caledon earlier this week.
-
Woman attacked during rural Manitoba home invasionA 76-year-old woman was attacked during a home invasion in rural Manitoba on Tuesday.
-
N.S. police arrest 6 people in drug bustSix people were arrested after Nova Scotia RCMP seized drugs during a search of a residence.
-
Kidnapping charges laid against three men near TrentonOntario Provincial Police have arrested and charged three men in connection to an alleged kidnapping near Trenton, Ont.
-
‘I wanted to give back’: Winnipegger spearheading homegrown holiday hamper projectWhen the temperatures start to dip, Ally Beauchesne begins scouring flyers and thrifty Facebook groups, looking for the best deals on all the things that make the holidays merry and bright.
-
'Attempt to commit murder' suspect arrestedAfter working with Perth County OPP and Stratford police, Karley Frayer has been arrested and is in custody.
-
Calgary dentist charged nearly $100K in false claims, police sayA Calgary dentist has been charged with fraud after police say she submitted almost $100,000 in false claims involving patients over a six-year period.