The Lethbridge Police Service station has been closed to the public after a suspicious package was located Thursday morning.

"We ask the community to avoid the area as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety," said LPS officials in a statement.

Police have not provided details regarding the nature of the package or when it was spotted at the building at 135 First Ave South.

An LPS explosive disposal unit vehicle is on scene.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as details are confirmed.