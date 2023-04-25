Suspicious package prompts Saskatoon city hall evacuation

Saskatoon city hall was evacuated Tuesday morning due to a suspicious package.

Six police cruisers could be seen stationed at various points near the building around the noon hour.

Dozens of workers were outside at a nearby muster point and officers were stationed at the door turning people away.

A news release sent by Saskatoon police just before noon said the explosive disposal unit was being dispatched in investigate the package.

Around 12:30 p.m., a city spokesperson told CTV News the incident had been resolved and staff were returning to the building.