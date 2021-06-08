Suspicious package removed in Chatham

Chatham-Kent police say a suspicious package has been removed outside a federal building in Chatham.

Officers responded to the report of a suspicious package outside the Judy Lamarsh Building shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday.

Police say for public safety reasons, Wellington Street between William Street and Adelaide Street was closed to traffic and those in the immediate area were evacuated.

The OPP Explosive Disposal Unit attended the scene, assessed the situation and removed the suspicious package.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Ryan Kloostra at ryank@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #87144. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.