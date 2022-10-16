iHeartRadio

Suspicious package reported at west Edmonton gas station


A police officer takes photographs of a vehicle after a suspicious package was reported at a west Edmonton gas station on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton/Sean McClune).

Emergency crews were called to a gas station in west Edmonton Sunday night to probe a suspicious package.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told CTV News they were called to assist police in the area of 62 Avenue and 199 Street.

Fire crews left the scene at 6:12 p.m.

No further details were available from EFRS.

When asked for comment, the Edmonton Police Service said the "investigation remains fluid," and further details were forthcoming.

