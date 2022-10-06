iHeartRadio

Suspicious person arrested in Lakeshore


An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in this file photo. (Supplied)

A Windsor resident is charged in relation to mischief at a Lakeshore business.

Police say they were contacted about a suspicious person at a business in the 100 block of Commercial Blvd. who was believed to be damaging the building on the property.

When officers arrived, they found the accused and were took them into custody without incident.

A 21-year-old is charged with mischief under $5,000.

