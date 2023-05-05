Suspicious person complaint leads to arrest of alleged LCBO shoplifter
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Chatham-Kent police have arrested a 42-year-old man who was wanted in connection with a shoplifting incident at the LCBO in Chatham.
Police responded to the report of a suspicious man in the area of Duke Street in Wallaceburg on Thursday.
Officers located the man and through investigation learned that he was wanted in connection with a shoplifting incident at the LCBO in Chatham.
He was also wanted for failing to comply with his Probation Order.
The 42-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged. He was released pending a future court date of June 5.
