'Suspicious' person facing charges after found in Kingsville home
Essex County OPP have charged a 49-year-old man after a “suspicious” person was reported in a Kingsville home.
Members of the Kingsville OPP Detachment were dispatched to a report of a suspicious person on a residential property in Kingsville on Thursday at 8:19 p.m.
Police arrived on scene and located a man inside a residence on the property. Police say he assaulted an officer.
As a result, a 49-year-old Leamington man has been charged with:
- Unlawfully in Dwelling House
- Assault a Peace Officer
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor at a later date to answer to the charges.
The OPP can be reached anytime, anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.
If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.
