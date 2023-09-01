Suspicious person forces lockdown at northeast Calgary school

Students at a northeast Calgary school were forced to lock down inside the building after a report of a suspicious person on Friday.

At about 10:35 a.m., Calgary police responded to Abbeydale School.

Police were told a suspicious person was spotted near the building.

"As a precautionary measure, the school was placed on a temporary lockdown while police responded to the incident," police told CTV News in a statement.

"The lockdown was lifted at approximately 10:55 a.m. after officers confirmed the school and surrounding area were safe."

Police found the suspicious person and confirmed there was no threat to staff or students at the school.