Suspicious person report leads to multiple drug trafficking charges for Windsor pair

A suspicious person report in Lakeshore led to multiple charges for two Windsor residents after police found around $130,000 worth of drugs and property inside their vehicle.

Officers from the Lakeshore OPP detachment responded to a report of a suspicious person in a parked vehicle on County Road 27 and Highway 401 around 9:40 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say after speaking to the male driver, officers determined the female passenger was wanted by Essex County OPP for offences.

Both the passenger and driver were arrested.

As a result of the investigation, police found around $130,000 worth of illicit drugs and property inside the vehicle.

"Individuals involved in the transportation, manufacturing, distribution and sale of illicit narcotics throughout Essex County, you have our full attention,” says Essex County OPP detachment commander inspector Glenn Miller This seizure during the Canada Day long weekend was significant and for those who profit from drug trafficking and feed the addiction of others you will be relentlessly pursued and prosecuted. The public plays an important role in immediately notifying the OPP of all suspicious activity and in doing so help us in keeping our communities safe. If something doesn't look right then chances are it isn't, call the police."

Police have charged Devon Curran, 31, of Windsor with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance-Other Drugs

Possession the purpose of trafficking opioid (other than heroin) (three counts)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking, meth

Possession for the purpose of trafficking, cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking, other drugs

Transport firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

Fail to Comply with Release Order - other than to attend court

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000.00 (two counts)

Kane Nantais, 34, also of Windsor is facing the following charges:

Possession the purpose of trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin) (three counts)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking, meth

Possession for the purpose of trafficking, cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking, other drugs

Transport firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000.00 (two counts)

Both of the accused were held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.