Suspicious porch fire in Waterloo under investigation

Regional police are looking into a porch fire at an abandoned Waterloo home.

Emergency crews were called to the incident in the area of Park and William streets around 5:20 a.m. on Friday, July 22.

Police officers arrived on scene first and used extinguishers from their cruisers to fight the fire. Waterloo Fire came shortly after to help put out the remaining flames.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is considered suspicious. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.