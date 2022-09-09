iHeartRadio

Suspicious shed fire in London

London fire crews respond to a suspicious shed fire on Sept. 9, 2022. (Source: London fire)

An early morning shed fire in London has been deemed suspicious.

Crews were called to the scene on Sydenham Street around 4 a.m. and were able to prevent the fire from spreading into the home.

According to London fire, damage was contained to the shed structure and exterior wood stairs. No injuries were reported.

Fire Inspectors are on scene and damage has been estimated at $100,000. 

