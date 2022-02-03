iHeartRadio

Suspicious shed fire under investigation by London, Ont. police

Police in London, Ont. are investigating a suspicious shed fire.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in the 1400-block of Huron Street around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

No one was hurt. Damage is estimated at $100,000.

The fire has been deemed suspicious and is being investigated along with the Ontario Fire Marshal.

