'Suspicious' southern Sask. bale blaze under investigation by RCMP

RCMP is investigating after approximately 100 flax bales were destroyed by fire in a southern Saskatchewan field.

RCMP said the bales were stacked in a field just north of Kayville, Sask., on the east side of Highway 334. Police believe the bales were destroyed by fire sometime between Dec. 10 and 16.

RCMP described the incident as suspicious. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Coronach RCMP Detachment at 306-267-1830, Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

Kayville is approximately 120 kilometres southwest of Regina.