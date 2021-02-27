A 28-year-old woman is facing impaired operation charges after allegedly falling asleep in a running vehicle.

Police say they received a call Friday around 7:50 p.m. regarding a suspicious vehicle.

When police arrived at the vehicle, they found a 28-year-old woman asleep in a running vehicle. Police say through investigation the woman was believed to be impaired.

She was arrested and transported to the Chatham-Kent Police Service for the Impaired by Drug, by the Drug Recognition Expert, police say.

The woman was charged with operation while impaired and later released from custody with a future court date.