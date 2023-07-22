‘Suspicious vehicle’ call leads to three arrests in Chatham

A complaint about a “suspicious vehicle” in Chatham, Ont. has led to the recovery of a stolen car and the arrest of three men.

Chatham-Kent police responded to the report around 10 a.m. Friday at a business on St. Clair in Chatham.

Through investigation police found the vehicle had been stolen from Mississauga, Ont.

Officers arrived at the business to find all three men inside the vehicle. All three were arrested. The vehicle was also searched and police found two types of drugs inside.

Police say all three suspects also had warrants for their arrests throughout other jurisdictions in Ontario.

The 44-year-old, 41-year-old, and 24-year-old Brampton men were each charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and two counts of drug possession.

They were held in custody pending a bail hearing.