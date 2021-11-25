Suspicious vehicle drives into underground parking, damages building: police
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Waterloo regional police are investigating after a suspicious vehicle drove into an underground parkade in Kitchener on Wednesday.
Officers were called to the area of Country Hill Drive and Old Country Drive around 10:45 p.m. for reports of suspicious vehicle. In a news release, officials said the vehicle was found in a building's underground parking space. The driver sped away in an attempt to evade police, damaging the building as it exited the garage.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
